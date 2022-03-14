Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $138.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,513 shares of company stock valued at $47,735,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

