Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

