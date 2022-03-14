Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $540,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

