Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

