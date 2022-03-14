Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.71) to GBX 3,130 ($41.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,426.54.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

