Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO Sells $728,805.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Codexis by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.