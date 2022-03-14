Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Coherus BioSciences (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.