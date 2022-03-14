Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Short Interest Update

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,529,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Coin Citadel stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 259,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,550. Coin Citadel has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Coin Citadel is a holding company, which invests in all aspects of the digital currency ecosystem. It engages in the acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of profitable and growth-oriented companies. It also mines blockchains and invests in digital assets. The company was founded in May 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Plattsburgh, NY.

