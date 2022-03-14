Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Decreased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $73.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.