Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $21.95.
LifeMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeMD (LFMD)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.