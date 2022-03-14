Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get LifeMD alerts:

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LifeMD by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LifeMD by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeMD by 41.7% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.