Comerica Bank Has $1.68 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

