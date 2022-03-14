Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,609 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of Zumiez worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after buying an additional 498,529 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 171,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after buying an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,896 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after buying an additional 74,941 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 142,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $40.07 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

