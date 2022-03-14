Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

