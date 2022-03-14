Comerica Bank Sells 3,673 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 108,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $83.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

