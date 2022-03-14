Comerica Bank Sells 4,858 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 93.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 20.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $86.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

