Comerica Bank Sells 9,803 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,256 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

