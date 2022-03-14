Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIO by 142.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA cut their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NIO stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

