Comparing Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) & Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

48.4% of Zevia PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Zevia PBC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $16.28 billion 1.36 $1.16 billion N/A N/A Zevia PBC $138.17 million 2.35 -$45.99 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Zevia PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1 3 11 0 2.67 Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus target price of $66.46, suggesting a potential upside of 45.71%. Zevia PBC has a consensus target price of $15.69, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners beats Zevia PBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.