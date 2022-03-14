Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives $2,025.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,357.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.55) to GBX 2,100 ($27.52) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,950 ($25.55) in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of Compass Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. 225,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,040. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.