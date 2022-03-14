Compound Price Reaches $101.15 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Compound has a market cap of $671.14 million and approximately $49.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $101.15 or 0.00260538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,634,835 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.