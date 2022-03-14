Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.21. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCSI. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CCSI opened at 56.22 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 57.49.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

