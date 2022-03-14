Contrasting Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

78.1% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aurora Innovation and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 29.21 -$755.45 million N/A N/A American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.65 -$27.17 million N/A N/A

American Virtual Cloud Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A N/A -26.33% American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aurora Innovation and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 263.33%. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,256.86%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.