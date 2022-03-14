Convex Finance Price Hits $15.37 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $826.07 million and $9.26 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.37 or 0.00039744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.57 or 0.06530792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,646.08 or 0.99933672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040490 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,170,242 coins and its circulating supply is 53,746,372 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

