Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Copart were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Copart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $115.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.29. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.08 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

