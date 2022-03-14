Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $2.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

CRBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.40 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 1,658,273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.