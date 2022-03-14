Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 193.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.