Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 406,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

