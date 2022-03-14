Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.38.

BASE opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,166 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $33,534,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $31,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

