Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of COUP traded down $9.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,463,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.22.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.76.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.