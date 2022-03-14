Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

