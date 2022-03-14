Courier Capital LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $187.61 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

