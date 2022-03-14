Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $32.38 on Monday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

