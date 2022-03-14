Craig Hallum Trims Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Target Price to $17.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 276.94% from the stock’s current price.

GENI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

GENI opened at $4.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $898.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

