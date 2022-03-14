Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

CRDO opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.