Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $182.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.71.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

