Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 808 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $386.16 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.46 and a 200-day moving average of $415.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

