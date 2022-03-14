Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $60,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Xylem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 150,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 97,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Xylem stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.79. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

