Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOUG opened at 6.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 8.15. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 12.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,750 over the last quarter.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

