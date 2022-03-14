Critical Review: Aeva Technologies (AEVA) versus Its Competitors

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aeva Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aeva Technologies Competitors 663 2530 2970 82 2.40

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 266.76%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 47.49%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -124.94% 2.02% -1.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -7.04 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $130.38 million 21.06

Aeva Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aeva Technologies peers beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

