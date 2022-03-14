Critical Survey: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

88.9% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Capital One Financial pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Capital One Financial and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 6 14 0 2.70 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus target price of $185.12, suggesting a potential upside of 42.30%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital One Financial and FNCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.73 $12.39 billion $26.84 4.85 FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 3.22 $21.37 million $1.06 9.11

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FNCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 38.68% 19.77% 2.90% FNCB Bancorp 35.64% 13.43% 1.37%

Summary

Capital One Financial beats FNCB Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994, and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About FNCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.