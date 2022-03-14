Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.85

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 119939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.85.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

