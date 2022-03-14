Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,270 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 12.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 392.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

NYSE OGS opened at $86.15 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $89.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

