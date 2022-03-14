Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,940,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after buying an additional 148,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 247,433 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $41,242,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE HI opened at $44.64 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

