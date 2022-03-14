Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $71.45 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

