Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,886 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Terminix Global by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Terminix Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,854,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,478,000 after acquiring an additional 167,473 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:TMX opened at $40.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

