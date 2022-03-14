Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $400,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,285 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in BOX by 36.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BOX by 1,815.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,448,000 after buying an additional 1,314,955 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BOX by 107,834.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in BOX by 344.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 44,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BOX by 18.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

