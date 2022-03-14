CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

