Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Cryoport stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,742,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 111,418 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.