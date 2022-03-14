CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $38.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,012,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254,492. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

