CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Given a C$2.30 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) has been given a C$2.30 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 107.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

CUB stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.11. 41,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,466. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

